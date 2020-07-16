Chelsea gearing up: Havertz to follow Werner

Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz is said to follow the example of German international Timo Werner and join the Premier League side Chelsea.

Several German and English media reports speak of the 21-year-old having told his German side he intends to leave this summer. Euro League participant Leverkusen is demanding up to 100 million euros for the gifted youngster.

The sports-magazine Kicker is referring to several sources confirming Havertz’s decision without mentioning further details.

Other German media talk about inside information confirming the transfer.

Recently, German champions Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge announced the club couldn’t address Leverkusen’s financial claims due to the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to similar reasons, Real Madrid is said to have pulled out of the battle.

Leverkusen’s CEO, Rudi Voeller, said no offer from other clubs has yet been received. The former German international made clear his club won’t accept any “corona-discount” offers below 100 million, including bonuses.

In case of a transfer, the German side also said Havertz must stay with Leverkusen and finish this season’s Euro League campaign before getting the approval to depart.

The midfielder’s contract is valid until 2022 and isn’t containing an exit clause.

The BBC reports Havertz is considering to join Chelsea even though the club is still struggling to qualify for next season’s Champions League campaign.

Although he wants to play in Europe’s elite competition, it is not thought to be a deal-breaker for any move. Only the Premier League’s top four clubs will qualify for the Champions League next season after Manchester City’s European ban was lifted last Monday.

Other than Havertz, his future team-mate Werner decided to skip the remaining Champions League campaign with RB Leipzig to secure an early start at Chelsea.

The 24-year-old joined the Blues for reported 53 million euros signing a contract until 2025.

Former Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech has also started training sessions at Chelsea after his 40-million euro move.

It is an open secret that club owner Roman Abramovich approved significant investments for the 2020/21 season. Signing Havertz would underline the ambitions to return to the continent’s leading clubs.