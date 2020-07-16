Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at The First Residence named to the Travel + Leisure 2020 World’s Best Awards

Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at The First Residence has been named to the Travel + Leisure 2020 World’s Best Awards in the category of Top 10 North Africa and Middle East City Hotels.

For more than 20 years, Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at The First Residence has been renowned for its unmatched hospitality, personalised service and being a central oasis in the bustling city of Cairo.

“To be recognized as one of the top city hotels to visit across MENA region in 2020 by Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards is an absolute honour and a great achievement. What makes it particularly special is that it comes in line with the Hotel’s 20th anniversary, as we celebrate our people, dedication and our constant passion to create extraordinary Four Seasons memories for our travellers,” says Mahmoud ElKeiy, General Manager.

The Hotel was rated on its facilities, location, service, food, and overall value, which was also described as an “oasis” in Cairo by more than one reader. After 20 years of stellar experiences and personalised service, the Hotel is currently undergoing renovations and rebirth in the dining scene and in the corporate and social events sector.

“Even though this has been a challenging year for the world due to the unfortunate and evolving circumstances of COVID-19, we are confident that business will resume, and we can’t wait to welcome travellers back to provide them with extraordinary experiences and to witness the Hotel’s rebirth,” added Mahmoud ElKeiy.