Ghana’s COVID-19 cases increase to 25,430

Ghana confirmed 178 more infections of the novel coronavirus here late Wednesday, increasing its total case count to 25,430, said the latest update by the Ghana Health Service.

The number of patients discharged after treatment increased to 21,511, as authorities discharged 250 more cases.

The COVID-19 death toll in the West African country remained at 139, with 3,780 active cases.

The country continues to enforce the social distancing rule in a bid to limit and eliminate the community spread of the pandemic.