Romania’s daily new COVID-19 cases hit record high

Romania recorded an all-time daily high of 777 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while the total number of confirmed cases reached 35,003, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the country’s official COVID-19 communication task force, announced on Thursday.

This is the first time daily cases in the country have surpassed the 700-mark. The daily new cases had previously exceeded 600 on July 9, July 11, July 14 and July 15 respectively.

Nineteen people, 18 of them with comorbidities, have died of COVID-19 in Romania in the last 24 hours, raising the total to 1,971, announced the GCS.

To date, 909,015 tests have been processed nationwide, according to the GCS.

Meanwhile, the task force announced that as many as 5,095 Romanian citizens abroad have been confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus, with a death toll of 122.

The infected Romanians are mainly living or working in European countries, including Germany, Italy, Spain, Britain and France, with a small number of cases in the Americas, Asia and Africa. So far, no Romanian has been reportedly infected by or died of COVID-19 in China.

The authorities announced on Wednesday to extend by another month the current state of alert against the coronavirus pandemic, the second one-month extension after the country entered the state of alert in mid-May, following the end of a two-month higher-level state of emergency.

Under current regulations, the indoor activities of the catering industry, cinemas and theaters are still suspended. People must wear masks in indoor public places such as work units, shops, and public transportation, and maintain a distance of at least 1.5 meters.

The epidemic has rebounded in Romania since mid-June. The statistics showed that the number of new single-day cases averaged over 320 between June 16 and June 30 and 502 since July, while the daily cases in the first half of June were 194.