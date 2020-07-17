5 killed in road accident in Lebanon

Five people died and several others were seriously injured on Friday in a road accident involving two trucks and three cars on the Chtaura-Dahr al Baidar road in the Bekaa valley, LBCI local TV channel reported.

The driver of a truck loaded with flour and sugar lost control over his vehicle, causing the truck to crash into the cars and a military truck.

The Lebanese Red Cross and Civil Defense vehicles have been transporting the injured people to the region’s hospitals.

The Lebanese Red Cross noted that car accidents have seen an increase in Lebanon, noting that car accidents during June resulted in five deaths and 840 injuries in the country.