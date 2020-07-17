Latvian carrier airBaltic reports 64 pct slump in passenger numbers for H1

As the coronavirus pandemic continued to rage in the world throughout the first half of 2020, Latvia’s airBaltic national carrier saw the number of passengers on its flights drop 64 percent from the 2019 figure for the first six months, the company stated Friday.

airBaltic spokeswoman Alise Briede said that during the first six months of this year, the airline flew 810,317 passengers, while the number of flights operated by the airline fell 58 percent to 12,501 flights.

As the COVID-19 pandemic hit Latvia in the beginning of March, the government declared a national state of emergency, and soon after that banned all international passenger traffic, a measure that grounded most airBaltic flights.

To stay afloat in the sudden crisis, airBaltic furloughed or sacked around 700 employees and sought government support to prop up liquidity.

In order to steady the national aviation sector, the government resolved in May to increase the share capital of airBaltic by 250 million euros. Since May 18, airBaltic has been gradually restarting its flights to various destinations and also rehiring some of its staff.

“It is evident that the demand for flights is returning. Each week we carry a growing number of passengers and receive more new reservations,” airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss said recently, commenting on the airline’s operations in June when airBaltic flew 60,400 passengers from all three Baltic capital cities — Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.

In the first half of 2019, by comparison, airBaltic carried 2.2 million passengers, including more than half a million in June.