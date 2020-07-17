Lebanon insists on return of Syrian refugees to homeland: president

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Friday that Lebanon insists on the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, a statement by the presidency reported.

“We insist on the return of Syrian refugees to safe areas in Syria and the Syrian government has welcomed this move while it’s been offering needed support for returnees,” Aoun said during his meeting with head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation to Lebanon Christophe Martin.

The flow of Syrian refugees to Lebanon weighed heavily on the country’s economy and infrastructure, prompting Lebanese officials to urge the international community for support in guaranteeing the return of refugees.