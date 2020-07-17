Mission of Hope and Team Hope Feed Over 100,000 Children in Haiti

There are an estimated 4.1 million Haitians currently living in a state of food insecurity, and Mission of Hope is doing something about it. The organization has been serving daily, nutritious meals to over 100,000 children through a network of schools, churches and orphanages. One year ago, they launched Team Hope, a team of people committed to meeting the most critical needs. The first need Team Hope addressed was the waitlist of 80,000 children who had been waiting to get into Mission of Hope’s nutrition program.

“The structure is in place to deliver meals to all additional 80,000 children,” says Mission of Hope president Brad Johnson. “The only thing we lack is the resources to secure those additional meals.” Because of generous Team Hope supporters, 6,756 additional students in Haiti have been taken off the waitlist and added into the nutrition program. They will now receive a hot meal at school each day. Because of Team Hope, these kids do not have to wonder where they will find their next meal.

There is still much work to be done. “If every one of us was able to help one child, imagine what we could do together,” says Johnson. “Times are tough for everyone right now, and yet we cannot look away. These kids need us now more than ever.”

Those who want to help can join Team Hope by giving as little as $10 to feed a child in Haiti for an entire month. “When we move a child off the waitlist and into the nutrition program, that’s 4.1 million minus one,” says Johnson.