Number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Germany exceeds 200,800

The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Germany now stands at 200,843, after an increase of 583 in the last 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced Friday.

The last time that new daily infections were above 500 was two weeks ago, according to the RKI, the federal government agency for disease control and prevention. What’s more, at the height of the pandemic in Germany, more than 6,000 daily infections had been recorded.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country rose by four to a total of 9,082 on Friday, according to the RKI.

“We must all continue to be vigilant,” RKI president Lothar Wieler told a news conference on Monday. “This pandemic is really going very, very strongly around the world.”

In Germany, scattered COVID-19 outbreaks are still being registered in places such as meat-processing plants, facilities for asylum seekers and refugees, and nursing homes and hospitals, according to the RKI.

In June, more than 1,400 employees at Germany’s largest meat processing company Toennies tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the plant in North Rhine-Westphalia was closed and contact restrictions on public life were temporarily reimposed until Thursday.

Shortly after the resumption of operations at a Toennies plant on Thursday, production was halted again. During inspections by health authorities, the company was informed on Thursday afternoon that it had to make “additional modifications at work positions.”

A trial run will begin under the supervision of the authorities on Friday, according to the German press agency DPA.