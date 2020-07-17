Sunny spring leads to record power generation of photovoltaics in Germany

The share of photovoltaics in the electricity feed-in in Germany reached record values this spring due to the high number of sunshine hours, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Friday.

In April this year, the total share of photovoltaic power in Germany’s electricity feed-in reached 17.2 percent, according to Destatis. With 14.99 terawatt-hours (TWh) from wind and solar, this was the largest share of renewable energy ever recorded in spring time.

According to Germany’s National Meteorological Service (DWD), the sunshine duration from March to May reached about 705 hours, almost eight hours per day, making spring 2020 one of the sunniest since measurements began in 1951.

Two weeks ago, the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE announced that the 55.8-percent share of renewables on the net electricity generation for the public power supply set a “new record” in the first half of 2020.

Sun and wind contributed a total of 102.9 TWh to the public grid in the first six months of 2020, compared with 92.3 TWh last year, according to Fraunhofer ISE. Wind power was again the strongest contributor, accounting for 30.6 percent.

According to the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, the expansion of renewable energies was a “supporting pillar” of the energy transition. The government has set the target of increasing the share of renewable energies to 65 percent by 2030.

According to Destatis, 9.7 percent of newly completed residential buildings in Germany had converted solar energy into heat and used it primarily for heating and hot water in 2019. Solar heat as secondary energy provided hot water in every fourth new residential building in the country.