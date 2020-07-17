Weekend lockdown in Israel from 5pm Friday

Israel’s government imposed on Friday a new weekend lockdown in a bid to curb a resurgence of coronavirus outbreak.

The lockdown will be imposed only during weekends, from Friday at 5 p.m. until Sunday at 5 a.m., the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. Weekends in Israel begin on Friday afternoon and end on Saturday at nightfall, in observance with the Jewish Shabbat.

People will be allowed to go out but gatherings of over 10 people will be prohibited. Shops, malls, retail markets, hair salons, beauty salons, libraries, zoos, museums and exhibition spaces, pools, and tourist attractions will be closed.

Kan Radio, Israel’s national radio, reported that a full lockdown during weekends, including movement restrictions, might be imposed on July 24, if the government will achieve approval from the Knesset.

In addition, on all days, gyms and studios will be closed and gathering of more than 10 people will be banned. Sitting in restaurants will be prohibited but takeaways and deliveries from restaurants will be allowed.

At the start of an overnight emergency meeting of the cabinet, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the ministers, “Our goal is to flatten the curve, to gain control and to effect a safe exit from this phase, from this wave.”

He added that the government is making “every effort to avoid a general lockdown.”

Israel started reopening schools and businesses in May after the outbreak slowed down following a series of restrictions imposed in March.

But recent weeks have seen a rapid resurgence of the virus. On Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases rose to 25,305, the highest since February, according to the health ministry.

Netanyahu has been under growing public criticism over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak and the ensuing economic crisis, as many Israelis believe his government had not done enough to halt the pandemic and help the soaring number of unemployed people.

The embattled leader is facing a criminal trial over corruption charges. The second hearing in the case is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

In a bid to soothe public protest, Netanyahu announced on Wednesday night a new aid plan that promises to cut a check to every Israeli citizen.