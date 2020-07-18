Fire contained at Nantes cathedral in western France

The fire at Nantes cathedral in western France has been brought under control after approximately two hours of burning and the damage was “concentrated on the great organ,” the local fire service told press at the site on Saturday morning.

The firefighters were alerted by residents at 7:45 a.m. (0545 GMT) and over 100 of them were dispatched to the scene. At around 10 a.m. (0800 GMT), the fire was contained, said General Laurent Ferlay, departmental director of the fire brigade.

“The damage is concentrated on the great organ which seems to be entirely destroyed. The platform on which it is located is very unstable and threatens to collapse,” he said.

TV images show that thick black smoke still emanates from the stained glass located between the two towers of the Gothic building.

The Saint Peter and Saint Paul Cathedral in Nantes was built between the 15th and 19th centuries. A fire in January 1972 damaged its roofs and framework, forcing it to close down for rebuilding until May 1985.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex, with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot, will go to the cathedral on Saturday afternoon, French media reported.

“I want to know what happened, I will first show my solidarity with the Nantes population,” Castex told media.

President Emmanuel Macron tweeted his support for “our firefighters who take all the risks to save this Gothic jewel of the city of the Dukes.”

On April 15 last year, a fire blazed Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris and destroyed its main spire