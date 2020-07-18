PLO welcomes UN report on human rights situation in Palestine

The Executive Committee of Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) welcomed on Saturday an official United Nations (UN) report on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories.

Ahmed al-Tamimi, member of the PLO committee said in an emailed press statement that the UN report is a document added to the resolutions and international laws related to the just Palestinian cause.

Michael Link, the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories on Friday called on Israel in a special report to immediately stop all actions of “collective punishment” in Palestine.

“The report focused on the Israeli occupation’s crimes committed against the Palestinian people, mainly collective punishment, which includes siege and homes destruction that violate international human rights law,” said al-Tamimi.