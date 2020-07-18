Slovenia to cooperate with WHO on health care, disease control

Slovenian Health Minister Tomaz Gantar has signed a two-year cooperation agreement with the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Europe, according to a recent statement on the government website.

Cooperation will focus on the strengthening of the health care system and control of communicable and non-communicable disease. It will also promote health equality, investments, gender equality and human rights by boosting health literacy, cooperation of the private sector and NGOs, and the participation of the country in global networks, according to the statement on Friday.

The Health Ministry highlighted the cooperation as part of Slovenia’s presidency of the Council of the EU which will come in the second half of 2021.

Slovenia reported 24 new coronavirus infections over the past day, according to the latest official figures on Saturday. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 1,940, and the death toll remains at 111.