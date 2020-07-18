U.S.-backed forces carry out security campaign against IS in eastern Syria

The Kurdish-led, U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has mounted a “security campaign” against Islamic State (IS) militants in the eastern countryside of Syria’s eastern province of Deir al-Zour, a war monitor and Kurdish media platform reported on Saturday.

The security campaign of the SDF is ongoing in areas under its control in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour, where the SDF set up checkpoints and run patrols while deploying in schools and public sector institutions, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The UK-based watched group said the SDF released some of the protesters it rounded up during protests in areas in northeastern Syria after “beating them.” It said areas controlled by the SDF are in a state of lawlessness and chaos.

Meanwhile, the North Press Agency, a media platform operating in Kurdish-controlled areas, cited the SDF as saying that 24 IS militants were rounded up on Friday as part of the large-scale operation in Deir al-Zour.

The SDF also said they seized large amounts of weapons as part of the operation called “Deterrence of Terrorism” against the IS sleeper cells.