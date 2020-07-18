Update: Palestine says to sign deals with ICC for investigating “Israeli war crimes”

Palestine has offered to sign agreements with the International Criminal Court (ICC) to facilitate the court’s investigation on “Israeli war crimes” in the Palestinian territories, a senior official announced on Saturday.

Riyad al-Maliki, Palestinian minister of foreign affairs told “Voice of Palestine” that Palestine is ready to fully cooperate with the ICC to open an official and comprehensive investigation into “Israeli war crimes.”

“We will work on signing treaties with the court, including the opening of offices in the occupied Palestinian territories for the court and move the investigation committees and its staff to facilitate its mission,” he said.

Al-Maliki affirmed that Palestine is pressing to accelerate the release of the decision by the ICC First Pre-Trial Chamber’s judges regarding the geographical jurisdiction of Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to start an official investigation in the Palestinian territories.

“The ICC found full evidence that allows it to investigate into Israeli war crimes committed in the Palestinian territories, mainly in regards to settlement and the large-scale Israeli aggression waged on the Gaza Strip in 2014,” he said.

Several days ago, the Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that the Israeli side is deeply concerned over the possibility that the ICC decided to investigate into “war crimes” Israel committed against the Palestinians.