World Athletics president Coe calls for community of sports

Sebastian Coe, the president of World Athletics and newly elected member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), called for “community of sports” in a statement on Friday.

The 63-year-old was voted as a new member of the IOC on Friday at the 136th IOC Session.

In a statement released by World Athletics, Coe said: “As president of World Athletics, I’m absolutely delighted to represent our sport in the Olympic movement as an IOC member. Thank you to all of you who voted for our sport, our federation today, and I look forward, our whole sport looks forward, to working even more closely with all of you in reforming and building all sports.”

Coe also spoke of the significance of community of sports. “The need for community and elite sport to thrive and flourish, has probably never been more important,” he noted.

The Brit, a two-time Olympic 1,500 meter champion, became the head of athletics’ world governing body in 2015, but his entry into the IOC had been turned down several times due to a conflict of interest.

Among 85 valid votes, there were 77 votes to approve Coe’s membership, with eight votes against.