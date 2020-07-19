Active COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria exceed 4,000

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria has surged to 4,112, following the upward trend since June 6, official figures showed on Saturday.

According to the country’s Health Ministry, 298 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 8,442.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries from COVID-19 rose by 106 to 4,033, and the death toll from COVID-19 went up from 293 to 297, the ministry said.

It added that 606 patients are currently hospitalized, with 33 in intensive care units, while the number of infected medical workers has reached 560.

Bulgaria confirmed its first COVID-19 cases on March 8.