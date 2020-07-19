France, Germany, Italy ready to consider sanctions if arms embargo violation on Libya continues

Urging all Libyan parties to cease fire and all foreign actors to end interference, France, Germany and Italy on Saturday voiced readiness to consider sanctions if violations of a United Nations arms embargo on Libya continue.

In an joint statement published on the website of the French presidency, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte called on all Libyan parties and their foreign supporters to immediately cease the fighting and end the ongoing military escalation across the country.

“We are ready to consider the possible use of sanctions if the violation of the embargo at sea, on land or in the air continue and look forward to the proposals that the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy will make in this regard,” said the statement.

“At this critical moment, we also encourage the United Nations to explore all options to reduce tensions, including those of a large disengagement of forces or even possible demilitarization in certain regions. We reaffirm the need for a special representative of the secretary-general in Libya to be appointed promptly,” it added.

On June 6, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) adopted a resolution to extend the authorizations for UN member states to inspect vessels on the high seas to implement an arms embargo on Libya for a further 12 months.

The UNSC imposed sanctions, including an arms embargo, on Libya in 2011 and authorized vessel inspections to implement the arms embargo in 2016. The authorizations have been extended several times.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya has condemned continued violations of the arms embargo in Libya as the armed conflict continues.