Fire and Rescue Service employee, Avgoustinos Chatziyiannis awarded with a CBF Commendation

The Run to Fight charity event to raise money for children battling serious disease is only two years old but it has quickly become established as one of the main fundraisers in the British Forces Cyprus Calendar.

The brainchild of Avgoustinos Chatzigiannis, its success over the past two years has seen thousands of Euros raised for the Elpida Foundation.

This week, the hard work and dedication the fire fighter showed in getting the event started, has seen him awarded with a Commander British Forces Cyprus Commendation, an achievement that ranks as high as any other he has achieved in his 15-year service.

Speaking this week, he talked of the pride he felt at having his efforts recognised at the highest level of Command here in BFC.

“I feel profoundly grateful and honoured for the monumental appreciation from the people who believed in me and my efforts and the drive behind the Run to Fight initiative.

“There are so many people involved, the running communities from both the SBA and Republic of Cyprus, sponsors, volunteers, the Episkopi Station, the staff who’s support and engagement has been invaluable and of course my colleagues and especially the members from my organisation.

“This award belongs to everyone, every single person who has positively contributed to the success of these profoundly important events.”

Born in Limassol, the married father of two speaks as passionately about his day job as he does his charity work and it is clear he has loved every second working for the Bases fire service.

He continued: “I’m a firefighter at heart and as such, I consider my job the best in the world. Being in the Fire and Rescue Service is more than job, it is a service to the communities and the world.

“In an emergency situation, it carries a lot of responsibility as people are counting on us to save them, or their properties, so we need to deliver the service that society expects from us. I feel a gargantuan sense of appreciation to be part of the Fire and Rescue Service.”