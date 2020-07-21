5 pro-gov’t fighters killed in Israeli strikes in Syrian capital

A total of five fighters with the Iranian Islamic Revolution Guards Corps were killed in the overnight Israeli missile strikes on military targets in Syria’s capital Damascus, a war monitor reported Tuesday.

The Israeli missile attacks targeted Iranian positions in the southern suburbs of Damascus on the administrative border with the southern province of Daraa, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Britain-based watchdog said seven other fighters were wounded in the attacks.

Meanwhile, state news agency SANA reported that the Syrian air defenses responded to an Israeli missile attack over Damascus on Monday evening.

It added that the Israeli warplanes launched their attack from over the Israel-occupied Golan Heights.

The Syrian state media said several Israeli missiles were intercepted before reaching their targets.

Throughout the Syrian crisis, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes against Iranian targets in Syria, as well as convoys transporting weapons to the Shiite militant group Hezbollah, a Lebanese militia allegedly supported by Iran.