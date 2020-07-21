Kuwait’s COVID-19 cases surpass 60,000

Kuwait on Tuesday reported 671 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 60,434 and the death toll to 412, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Currently, 9,103 patients are receiving treatment, including 127 in ICU, according to the statement.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 580 more patients, raising the total recoveries in the country to 50,919.

Kuwait and China have been supporting each other and cooperating closely in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kuwait donated medical supplies worth 3 million U.S. dollars to China at the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak.

On April 27, a team of Chinese medical experts visited Kuwait to assist the Gulf country’s anti-coronavirus fight, through sharing their experience and expertise in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.