Negotiations end nurses strike in Israel

The nurses’ nationwide strike in Israel came to an end on Monday night after quick negotiations with the Ministry of Finance, according to a statement issued by the Israeli Nurses Association (INA).

The strike broke out on Monday morning, when the INA demanded immediate training of new nurses, especially for intensive care units to treat COVID-19 patients and operate breathing machines.

This followed the resurgence of coronavirus in the country, and the reopening of coronavirus wards.

Later, on Monday evening, Israel’s finance and health ministries announced the addition of 2,000 nurses and 400 doctors, reinforcement of other hospital manpower and additional procurement for the health system.

And at night, the Minister of Finance Israel Katz and the INA agreed on an outline to deal with the severe shortage of nurses, bringing the nurses back to work on Tuesday morning.

It was also agreed that a joint team would be formed immediately to discuss adding more nurses and more benefits for nurses, especially in regions far from central Israel.