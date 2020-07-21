Turkey, Libya, Malta hold trilateral meeting

Turkey, Libya and Malta on Monday held a trilateral meeting in Turkish capital Ankara discussing cooperation and efforts to ensure stability in the eastern Mediterranean.

“We have agreed that the cooperation between our countries will continue in the upcoming days for the peace of the region,” Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said in a joint press statement.

Akar held the meeting with Interior Minister of Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) Fathi Bashagha and Malta’s Minister for Home Affairs, Law Enforcement and National Security Byron Camilleri.

The ministers discussed steps to be taken to reach stability in the Mediterranean, said the Libyan minister in the written statement, noting that further efforts were needed to support his country’s stability.

He accused Khalifa Haftar, commander of the eastern-based army of Libya, of harming the regional security.

Camilleri, for his part, pointed at the fact that the Mediterranean is one of the world’s deadliest migration routes.

“Turkey, in this sense, notified us that it will give concrete and important support,” he said.

Turkey backs the Tripoli-based GNA led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and has signed a military cooperation agreement to support its fight against Haftar. Turkey sent troops to Libya as part of this accord.

Since the uprising which killed former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has been divided between the powers of GNA and the eastern-based Libyan National Army of Haftar.