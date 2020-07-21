Turkey reports 931 new COVID-19 cases, 220,572 in total

Turkey’s COVID-19 cases increased by 931 on Monday to 220,572, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Meanwhile, 17 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,508, he tweeted.

Turkish health professionals conducted 43,404 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 4,316,781, he said.

A total of 992 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 203,002 in Turkey, Koca said, noting that 1,243 patients are being treated in the intensive care units and 385 are intubated.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.