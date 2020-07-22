Greek PM calls for EU sanctions against Turkey if “aggressive actions” continue

European Union(EU) should impose sanctions against Turkey if its “aggressive actions” continue, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Tuesday.

Mitsotakis made the remarks during his meeting with visiting German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas here.

Turkey and Greece have been at odds over overlapping claims for hydrocarbon resources in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said earlier that Turkish plans on drilling for hydrocarbons in the sea were part of its attempts “to usurp the sovereign rights of Greece.”

Mitsotakis stressed that Turkey is challenging the sovereign rights of Greece and Cyprus.

“If Turkey continues on this path, then the only response should be imposing EU sanctions against Turkey. It is up to Turkey to choose what relationship it wants to have with Greece, Cyprus and Europe,” Mitsotakis said in a broadcast on Greek national broadcaster ERT.

The EU has already taken a clear position on the matter showing solidarity with Greece and Cyprus and the German presidency of the Council of the EU in the second half of 2020 will promote dialogue with Ankara to address the issues, Maas said on his part.