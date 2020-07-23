68 people infected after club party in Prague

As of Wednesday, 68 people including some football athletes have been infected with COVID-19 after a party at a music club in Prague on July 11, according to a local hygiene station in Czech capital of Prague.

After receiving the report of one infection of the gathering, hygiene officials checked another 17 participants and found 15 of them infected with the coronavirus. Further tests then detected more infections among the party participants, according to Zdenka Jagrova, director of Prague Hygiene Station.

More infections were also found in family members and close contacts of the above-mentioned participants of the party and the guests of the club.

All close contacts of those who tested positive are under quarantine and the club has been closed and disinfected, said the local hygiene station.

While local health officials did not mention the affected sports clubs, football clubs Sparta Prague, Bohemians 1905 and Dukla Prague have confirmed infections in their junior or reserve teams to local media.

As of Wednesday night, the Czech Republic has recorded 14,448 cases of COVID-19 and 364 deaths as it has seen a resurgence of the disease in the past several weeks.