Jordan extends daily working hours until midnight for all economic sectors

Jordan on Wednesday decided to ease travel restrictions and extend daily working hours until midnight for all economic sectors, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

The government also decided to allow citizens to shop outside until 1 a.m. instead of midnight, Minister of Industry and Trade Tariq Hammouri was quoted by Petra as saying.

“The decision to extend hours for movement aims to serve the public interests and was taken after a thorough study of the epidemiological situation in Jordan,” added the minister.

Also on Wednesday, Jordan’s Tourism Ministry allowed all restaurants and cafes to serve waterpipe tobacco under necessary precautions.

Jordan’s Health Ministry on Wednesday reported seven imported coronavirus cases, raising the total number in the kingdom to 1,120.

China has supported Jordan’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. On May 31, China donated a batch of medical supplies to Jordan to help combat the coronavirus.