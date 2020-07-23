Poland reports new COVID-19 hotspots as daily cases surge

Poland’s health ministry on Wednesday reported three possible COVID-19 hotspots, including a convent, a hotel and a mine, a day after daily cases in the country hit over one-month high.

The ministry reported 380 new cases on Wednesday, slightly down from Tuesday’s 399, which was the highest number in over a month. In total, the ministry registered 41,162 infections and 1,642 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Eighteen nuns have tested positive in a convent in the southern city of Czestochowa, a week after another convent in the eastern city of Lublin reported that seven nuns had tested positive. Both convents have been placed under quarantine.

Another coronavirus hotspot was a hotel in southeastern Poland, where 29 attendees of a wedding have contracted COVID-19.

A privately-owned mine in the southern region of Silesia has conducted sweeping tests among 300 workers on Wednesday morning after at least 80 miners were infected over the last three weeks.

It is the third mine in a couple of days where the coronavirus resurged. Polish mines had been closed for three weeks in June.