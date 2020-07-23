Presidents of Cyprus, France to meet on eastern Mediterranean tensions

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades traveled to Paris on Wednesday evening for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, which will focus on the tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, Deputy Government Spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas announced.

Sentonas said that the talks, scheduled for Thursday morning between the two presidents, will focus on Turkey’s new notice to navigators announcing a seismic survey in the eastern Mediterranean and related issues in the region, such as energy, defense and bilateral relations.

Anastasiades will be accompanied by the ministers or foreign affairs and defense, the government spokesman and his advisor on energy matters, former energy minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis.

Energy issues will be high on the agenda of the talks, as a French Total and Italian ENI consortium has been licensed to carry out natural gas exploration in several blocks of the Cypriot marine jurisdiction, part of which is being disputed by Turkey.

Sentonas said that before flying to Paris, President Anastasiades had a telephone conversation with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to coordinate action in the face of Turkish actions.