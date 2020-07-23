Russian security service kills 4 suspected IS terrorists in North Caucasus

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday it had eliminated in the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic in North Caucasus four suspected members of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.

It said in a statement that the suspects were found in a mountainous and wooded area of the Chegem region of the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic and were killed while resisting the detention.

An assault rifle, a carbine, two pistols and ammunition were found at the scene of the shootout, according to the FSB.

During a search of their secret residence in the city of Nalchik, a ready-to-use improvised explosive device, components for the manufacturing of explosives, as well as means of communication containing correspondence with the IS militants, discussing a planned terrorist attack, were found, the statement added.

Investigators are considering initiating a criminal case on the grounds of preparation of a terrorist attack and illegal manufacturing of weapons, it said.