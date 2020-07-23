Turkish people protest against murder of young woman

Turkish people have been raising their voices with loud protests on social media and in streets across the country over the recent murder of a young woman by her former partner who was arrested on Wednesday.

Pinar Gultekin, 27-year-old woman, had been reported as missing five days ago before police found her body in a forested area in the southwestern province of Mugla on Tuesday.

She was brutally battered and strangled to death by Cemal Metin Avci after refusing to be in a relationship with him again, press reports quoted preliminary police reports as saying.

On Wednesday, Avci was arrested for “killing with monstrous feeling” at a court hearing in Mugla, the NTV broadcaster said.

Tens of thousands of women have simultaneously flocked the streets in many provinces, including Mugla, Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir, on Tuesday to denounce the killing.

Representatives of several women’s right groups urged the authorities to take drastic and deterrent actions to curb the rising number of femicide in the country.

Zehra Zumrut Selcuk, Turkish minister of family, labor and social services, announced on her Twitter account that she would closely follow the legal process to ensure that the killer of Gultekin would receive the heaviest punishment.