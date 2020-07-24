12 illegal immigrants rescued off Libyan coast: UNHCR

The United Nations Higher Commission of Refugees (UNHCR) on Thursday said that 12 refugees have been rescued off Libya’s western coast.

“Last night, 12 people disembarked at Tripoli Naval Base by Libyan Coast Guard, the majority from Morocco. Our partner International Rescue Committee provided medical assistance. All individuals were later released,” UNHCR tweeted.

UNHCR reiterated that “Libya is not a safe port of disembarkation” for rescued migrants.

Because of the state of insecurity and chaos that plagued the country since the 2011 fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi’s regime, illegal immigrants choose to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya towards Europe.

The fall of the previous Muammar Gaddafi’s government in 2011 has created a state of insecurity and chaos in Libya, which made it a preferred point of departure for illegal immigrants to cross the Mediterranean Sea towards European shores.

Immigrant shelters in Libya are overcrowded with immigrants, despite repeated international calls to close them.