Algerian airline launches flights for passengers stranded due to COVID-19 pandemic

Algeria’s flag carrier airline Air Algeria launched flights from Thursday to transport stranded foreign nationals in Algeria to some European and Arab countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic and bring back Algerians caught up in these destinations.

The airline will launch six flights from Algiers to Rome, Brussels, Frankfurt, Doha, Maskat and Cairo from July 23 to 26, local TSA news website quoted a statement of the airline on Thursday, as saying.

These flights are only open to eligible people, including nationals and residents of the countries and holders of visa for the Schengen area, according to the statement.

The airline asked those interested in the flights to ensure meeting the anti-epidemic regulations of their destinations.