Bristol Airport welcomes TUI UK’s summer 2020 holiday programme

TUI UK today (21st Jul 2020) reveals its summer 2020 holiday programme starting on 25 July from Bristol Airport, with flights to Greece and Spain.

The UK’s largest holiday company is ready to take people on holiday again to 10 destinations between 25 and 31 July, including Alicante, Corfu, Heraklion, Ibiza, Kos, Gran Canaria, Palma, Rhodes, Tenerife and Zakynthos. More destinations, including in Turkey, Egypt and Cyprus will be added to the programme throughout August and September, with a total of 18 destinations accessible from Bristol by the start of October.

The first flight to depart Bristol Airport on 25 July will be to Palma, Majorca at 9:25.

Since TUI re-started holidays on 11 July, it has seen an increase in searches, with Spain and Greece the most searched for destinations.

Richard Sofer, Commercial Director, TUI UK & Ireland said: “After four months of not taking people on holidays, we are incredibly excited to be back at Bristol Airport and taking our customers away. We’re starting small, offering holidays to some of our most popular destinations, so that those who want to travel can do so safely.

“Of course, the current circumstances mean we need to be flexible, and we’re ready to adapt our plans if need be. We’re always monitoring local and international Government advice, and we’ll constantly review our holiday programme as we go along.

“Our customers can be sure they’ll be taken care of through every part of their holiday with us – from the flight, to the transfers, and the hotel – particularly with our new COVID-19 Cover included with every booking. We realise we’re almost halfway through the summer, so we’re glad we’re finally able to offer a variety of choices so our customers can make the most of what’s left of the warmer months.”

Dave Lees, CEO, Bristol Airport, said: “We are delighted to see the return of TUI flights from Bristol Airport. During these unchartered times, never has a well-earned holiday been more deserved by our customers.

The flight programme restarting is a clear indicator of the aviation industry slowly recovering and gradually returning to normal. Customer safety is our key priority and to this aim we have introduced ‘Safe journeys start here’, our three-step plan: ‘Get prepared> Stay safe> Let’s travel’ – which provides an easy guide for customers of the extra measures we have in place at the Airport.

We continue to work closely with airlines, the Government, Department for Transport and Public Health England on the latest information and guidance to keep our customers and colleagues safe whilst travelling.”

TUI is offering seven night holidays from Bristol Airport to Palma staying at the Riu Bravo Hotel on an all-inclusive basis from £642 per person when booked online. Price is based on two adults and two children sharing and includes flights departing from Bristol Airport on 11th August 2020.

TUI Platinum is offering seven night holidays from Bristol Airport to Corfu staying at the Lti Louis Grand Hotel on an all-inclusive basis from £776 per person when booked online. Price is based on two adults and two children sharing and includes flights departing from Bristol Airport on 7th August 2020.