Emirates announces A380 services to Amsterdam and resumes A380 flights to London and Paris

Emirates will deploy its iconic A380 on its daily Amsterdam service, and add a second daily A380 service to London Heathrow starting from 1 August.

This announcement follows the Emirates A380’s return to the skies today with EK001 to London Heathrow taking off from Dubai International airport at 0745hrs, and EK073 at 0820hrs, carrying commercial passengers onboard this flagship aircraft for the first time since March.

Emirates flight EK073 will receive a special welcome on arrival at Paris Charles De Gaulle, as it becomes the first and only scheduled A380 flight to operate at this major European airport since the pandemic began.

Throughout the day, Emirates will also mark the restart of scheduled passenger services to seven more cities – Athens, Barcelona, Geneva, Glasgow, Larnaca, Munich, and Rome – offering its customers more travel options.

Over the next two days, the airline will resume flights to Malé (16 July), Washington DC (16 July), and Brussels (17 July).

Emirates currently serves over 50 destinations in its network, facilitating travel between the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific through a convenient connection in Dubai for customers across the world.

Premium customers can enjoy Emirates’ Chauffeur Drive service and relax in its Lounge facility at Dubai International airport, with the restart of these signature services after a full health and safety review. Emirates has also re-opened its dedicated Emirates Skywards counters at Dubai International airport to serve its frequent flyers.

Dubai is open: Customers from Emirates’ network can now to travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for business and leisure visitors with new air travel protocols that safeguard the health and safety of visitors and communities. For more information on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai, visit: www.emirates.com/flytoDubai

Health and safety first: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit: www.emirates.com/yoursafety

Travel restrictions: Customers are reminded that travel restrictions remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries. Visit: www.emirates.com/travelrestrictions