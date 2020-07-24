Emirates restarts Stockholm flights from 1 August

Emirates will resume passenger services to Stockholm with weekly flights from 1 August, expanding its network in Europe to 22 cities, and connecting customers from Europe to the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa.

The restart of Stockholm flights means that all Emirates gateways in Scandinavia will have resumed services by August, with flights to Oslo resuming from 4 August and services to Copenhagen being in operation since June.

This will take the airline’s passenger network to 63 destinations in August, offering customers around the world more convenient connections to Dubai, and via Dubai.

Flights between Stockholm and Dubai will operate once a week on Saturdays. Emirates flight EK157 will depart Dubai at 08:40 and arrives in Stockholm at 13:10. The return flight EK 158 leaves Stockholm Arlanda Airport at 15:05 and arrives into Dubai International Airport at 23:20. All times are local.

The flights will be operated with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER and can be booked on emirates.com or via travel agents.

Dubai is open: Customers from across Emirates’ network can now to travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for business and leisure visitors with new air travel protocols that safeguard the health and safety of visitors and communities. For more information on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai, visit: www.emirates.com/flytoDubai

Flexibility and assurance: With the gradual re-opening of borders over the summer, Emirates has revised its booking policies to offer customers more flexibility and confidence to plan their travel. Customers whose travel plans are disrupted by COVID-19 related flight or travel restrictions, can simply hold on to their ticket which will be valid for 24 months and rebook to fly at a later time; request travel vouchers to offset against future Emirates purchases, or request refunds via an online form on Emirates’ website or via their travel booking agent.