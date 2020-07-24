KLM expands its network with new services to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia

From 28 September 2020, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will adjust the schedule for flights between Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and the Gulf States in the Middle East. KLM will also expand its network with the opening of Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. Riyadh is an entirely new destination for Schiphol.

KLM is slowly and carefully expanding its European and intercontinental network. In doing so, KLM aims to offer its customers as much choice of destinations as possible. Adding Riyadh as a new destination will strengthen KLM’s network in the Middle East and help keep it robust. The opening of Riyadh means an increase in the number of destinations, but not in the number of flights to the Middle East, because Riyadh will be combined with an existing destination. The total number of flights KLM operates from Schiphol is far from the pre-corona crisis level.

Riyadh flight schedule

KLM will fly directly from Amsterdam to Riyadh 4 times a week. On the way back, this flight will make a short stopover in Dammam in Saudi Arabia, a destination that was already included in the KLM network before the corona crisis. The flights will be operated with the Airbus A330-200 with 18 seats in World Business Class and 246 seats in Economy Class.

Flight number From To Departure (local time) Arrival (local time) Days of the week KL0425 and KL0423 Amsterdam Riyadh 15.35 hours 22.40 hours Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat KL0425 and KL0423 Riyadh Dammam 23.45 hours 01.10 hours Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat KL0425 and KL0423 Dammam Amsterdam 02.25 hours 08.05 hours Tue, Wed, Fri, Sun

Muscat combined with Abu Dhabi

The flights to Muscat will be operated with a short stopover in Abu Dhabi from 3 August. There will be 3 flights per week. The Amsterdam-Abu Dhabi-Muscat-Abu Dhabi-Amsterdam route will be operated using the Boeing 787-9 with 30 seats in World Business Class and 264 seats in Economy Class.

Flight number From To Departure (local time) Arrival (local time) Days of the week KL0453 Amsterdam Abu Dhabi 11.30 hours 20.05 hours Mon, Thu, Sat KL0453 Abu Dhabi Muscat 21.20 hours 22.40 hours Mon, Thu, Sat KL0454 Muscat Abu Dhabi 23.45 hours 01.00 hours Tue, Fri, Sun KL0454 Abu Dhabi Amsterdam 02.10 hours 07.00 hours Mon, Wed, Sat

Reopening flights to Kuwait-Bahrain

As part of the slow expansion of the KLM network, flights via Kuwait to Bahrain will also be restarted on 29 September 2020. It concerns 3 flights per week.

Flight number From To Departure (local time) Arrival (local time) Days of the week KL0445 Amsterdam Kuwait 14.15 hours 21.00 hours Tue, Thu, Sat KL0445 Kuwait Bahrein 22.10 hours 23.20 hours Tue, Thu, Sat KL0446 Bahrein Kuwait 00.30 hours 01.45 hours Mon, Thu, Sat KL0446 Kuwait Amsterdam 03.05 hours 08.15 hours Mon, Thu, Sat

Flight schedule to Dubai will remain unchanged

The flights from Amsterdam to Dubai will remain unchanged. KLM operates daily flights on this route with a Boeing 777-200 with 34 seats in World Business Class and 286 seats in Economy Class.

Flight number From To Departure (local time) Arrival (local time) Days of the week KL0427 Amsterdam Dubai 14.30 hours 23.10 hours Daily KL0428 Dubai Amsterdam 00.50 hours 05.55 hours Daily

Seven destinations in the Gulf States

As of 28 September, KLM offers a total of 7 destinations in the Gulf States from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol: Dubai and Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates), Dammam and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Manama (Bahrain) and Kuwait City (Kuwait).