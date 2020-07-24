Kuwait reports 687 new COVID-19 cases, 61,872 in total

Kuwait on Thursday reported 687 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 61,872 and the death toll to 421, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Currently, 9,204 patients are receiving treatment, including 124 in ICU, the statement added.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 727 more patients, raising the total recoveries in the country to 52,247.

Kuwait and China have been supporting each other and cooperating closely in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kuwait donated medical supplies worth 3 million U.S. dollars to China at the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak.

On April 27, a team of Chinese medical experts visited Kuwait to assist the Gulf country’s anti-coronavirus fight, through sharing their experience and expertise in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.