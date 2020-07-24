Qatar Airways resumes flights to the Maldives

Qatar Airways is delighted to be the first international airline to resume flights to the Maldives, with the first daily service touching down at Velana International Airport earlier this morning, marked with a water cannon salute. With the airline’s network never falling below 30 destinations throughout this crisis, Qatar Airways continues to lead the recovery of international air travel. By the end of July, the airline’s network will expand to over 450 weekly flights to more than 70 destinations with the addition of flights to the following destinations:

15 July

Male, Maldives (daily flights)

16 July

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (three weekly flights)

18 July

Djibouti (three weekly flights)

23 July

Antalya, Turkey (two weekly flights)

Bodrum, Turkey (two weekly flights)

25 July

Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen, Turkey (three weekly flights increasing to daily from 1 August)

29 July

Helsinki (three weekly flights)

With the resumption of services to the Maldives and Antalya and Bodrum in Turkey commencing next week, Qatar Airways’ growing network includes a number of popular summer holiday destinations that are open to visitors now.*

Travellers can enjoy the white sandy beaches of the Maldives, one of the most popular and exclusive destinations in the world, soon soak up the summer sun on the golden shores of Antalya, or visit the historical sites and attractions of Bodrum.

Also open to beach lovers are the Greek islands through the airline’s Athens gateway, with the airline increasing its frequency to the city from seven to 11 weekly flights today. They can also fly with Qatar Airways to visit the blue seas of Zanzibar in Tanzania or the relaxing Mediterranean coastline of Tunisia via Tunis.

For those seeking a city break, Qatar Airways is operating regular services to many cities including Milan, Rome, and Venice in Italy; Ankara and Istanbul in Turkey; plus six cities in the USA.

Qatar Airways is one of the few global airlines to have never stopped flying throughout this crisis and continues to utilise its full fleet of 30 Boeing 787 and 49 Airbus A350 aircraft. The airline’s variety of modern fuel-efficient aircraft has meant it can continue flying by offering the right capacity in each market. Due to COVID-19’s impact on travel demand, the airline has taken the decision to ground its fleet of Airbus A380s as it is not commercially or environmentally justifiable to operate such a large aircraft in the current market.

Qatar Airways’ onboard safety measures for passengers and cabin crew include the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for cabin crew and a complimentary protective kit and disposable face shields for passengers. Business Class passengers on aircraft equipped with Qsuite can enjoy the enhanced privacy this award-winning business seat provides, including sliding privacy partitions and the option to use a ‘Do Not Disturb (DND)’ indicator. Qsuite is available on flights to more than 30 destinations including London, Paris, and Frankfurt. For full details of all the measures that have been implemented onboard and in HIA, please visit qatarairways.com/safety.

To ensure travellers can plan their travel with peace of mind, the airline has also extended its booking policies to offer even more choice to its passengers. The airline will allow unlimited date changes, and passengers can change their destination as often as they need if it is within 5,000 miles of the original destination. The airline will not charge any fare differences for travel completed before 31 December 2020, after which fare rules will apply. All tickets booked for travel up to 31 December 2020 will be valid for two years from the date of issuance. For full terms and conditions visit qatarairways.com/RelyOnUs.

Qatar Airways’ home and hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA), has implemented stringent cleaning procedures and applied social distancing measures throughout its terminals. Passenger touchpoints are sanitized every 10-15 minutes and boarding gates and bus gate counters are cleaned after each flight. In addition, hand sanitizers are provided at immigration and security screening points. HIA was recently ranked “Third Best Airport in the World”, among 550 airports worldwide, by the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2020. HIA was also voted the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ for the sixth year in a row and ‘Best Staff Service in the Middle East’ for the fifth year in a row.

*Entry restrictions vary for each country depending on a number of factors and can change at short notice. Passengers are advised to check how entry restrictions apply to them ahead of travel.