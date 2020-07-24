Turkish police detain 8 IS suspects in Istanbul

Turkish police on Thursday detained eight foreign nationals in Istanbul over suspected links to the Islamic State (IS).

Police launched operations simultaneously in 10 districts across the city to capture the suspects who allegedly entered Turkey illegally with plans to conduct terror activities, the state-run Anadolu agency reported.

Many organizational and digital materials and some cash were also seized during the raids, Anadolu said.

Counter-terrorism units have recently intensified their operations against the suspected IS members in Istanbul.

On Sunday, 27 people were captured for their alleged links to the terror group.

The IS was blamed for a spate of deadly attacks over the years in Turkey, in which more than 300 people were killed.