COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria exceed 10,000

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria topped 10,123 after 270 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, official figures showed on Saturday morning.

The health ministry said 55 of the new cases were registered in the country’s capital Sofia, bringing the total in the city to 3,288.

In the past 24 hours, eight patients died, bringing the nationwide death toll to 337, while the number of recoveries from COVID-19 rose by 221 to 5,252, the ministry said.

The ministry also said that 669 patients are currently hospitalized, with 28 in intensive care units, while the number of infected medical workers has reached 602.