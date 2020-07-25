Hyatt Manchester reopens

Business and leisure travellers to Manchester will once again enjoy a warm welcome from Hyatt when the city’s two world-class properties reopen on July 20th, 2020, to a newly enhanced service featuring Hyatt’s Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment that ensures every experience is one of comfort, safety and enjoyment.

Hyatt Regency Manchester is an inviting upscale hotel offering a seamless and personalized experience with needs anticipated and exceeded. Rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows with stunning city or university green views. Travel stress-free and have everything to hand under one roof. When booking between now and September 8, 2020 save 15% on stays at a Hyatt Regency, also enjoy booking flexibility and free a la carte breakfast. World of Hyatt members save even more.

GREAT for families: Hyatt House Manchester is designed to make guests feel at home, offering residents spacious, apartment-style living paired with enhancing amenities like fully equipped modern kitchens and a roomy office space that help to maintain work and personal routines while on the road. There’s an onsite H Market for round the clock grab-and-go snacks and groceries and a 24/7 room service from its sister property Hyatt Regency Manchester. And when booking between now and September 8, 2020 save 15% on stays with Hyatt House including booking flexibility and free breakfast. World of Hyatt members save even more.

Worthy of a visit on its own merits, Manchester also teams brilliantly as a base for trips to the Lake and Peak District and offers endless options for enquiring little minds and restless feet.

Pop these to-do’s into the diary:

National Football Museum reopens 23 July

Science and Industry Museum to welcome back visitors on 14 August with first tickets available from Friday 31 July

Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet brands with HUGE savings including Levis, Le Creuset, Tommy Hilfiger and Adidas

The Great Northern Giant Summer Sandpit 13 July 2020 – 31 Aug 2020

Knowsley Safari Park with 10% OFF ONLINE bookings

Totally Roarsome Trek amongst dinosaurs, past the pirates, through the jungle, via some superheroes and up to Wonderland to visit Alice.

Avoid the crowded coasts and fill the summer holidays with exciting day trips and experiences that everyone will love and remember. Hyatt House Manchester is an upmarket, yet affordable family base offering a perfectly located, fully equipped home-from-home with all the little luxuries of a fancy hotel.