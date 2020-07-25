Italy’s business sentiment improves while consumer confidence remains flat

Business confidence in Italy improved in July, while consumer confidence was flat compared to the previous month, Itlay’s National Statistics Institute (ISTAT) reported on Friday.

Both business and consumer confidence took a big hit starting in March, when the Italian government issued a national coronavirus lockdown.

Italy started lifting terms of the lockdown in May, though business and consumer confidence did not show significant improvements since then. But according to data from ISTAT, business confidence — which was hardest hit during the lockdown — may be starting to strengthen.

The business confidence index rose to 76.7 points, up more than 10 points from the 66.2-point level registered in June. It was the second consecutive monthly rise and the biggest point rise this year.

ISTAT said business sentiment was buoyed by government spending aimed at restarting economic growth.

Manufacturing confidence index improved as well, though less than the overall business figure: it rose to 85.2 compared to 80.2 points in June.

Consumer confidence, in comparison, fell slightly to 100.0 points exactly, slightly lower than 100.7 points a month ago. The index stood at 110.9 in February, just before the lockdown.

ISTAT’s various measures of business and consumer confidence are considered leading indicators for future economic growth since sentiment is often a precursor to changes in spending habits.

Based on surveys of business owners and consumers, both indexes are compared to a 100-point baseline level from 2010.