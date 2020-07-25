Kuwait reports 684 new COVID-19 cases, 63,309 in total

Kuwait on Saturday reported 684 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 63,309 and the death toll to 429, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Currently, 9,273 patients are receiving treatment, including 123 in ICU, the statement added.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 692 more patients, raising the total recoveries in the country to 53,607.

Kuwait will start the third phase plan of restoring normal life on July 28, Tareq Al-Mezrem, the government spokesman, said Thursday.

During the third phase, labor capacity will increase to no more than 50 percent and visits to social care homes will be allowed, he said, adding curfew hours will be further reduced.

In addition, the government decided to lift the lockdown on Farwaniya area starting July 26.

Kuwait and China have been supporting each other and cooperating closely in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kuwait donated medical supplies worth 3 million U.S. dollars to China at the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak.

On April 27, a team of Chinese medical experts visited Kuwait to assist the Gulf country’s anti-coronavirus fight, through sharing their experience and expertise in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.