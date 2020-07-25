Lebanese students find hard to travel abroad for education amid COVID-19

Miguel Ibrahim, a 17-year-old student, planned to travel to China during this coming academic year for his bachelor degree in computer science.

However, the young man’s study plan changed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 worldwide.

Instead, Ibrahim will attend the computer science program at the Lebanese American University and then will travel to China to continue his master’s degree focusing on artificial intelligence.

“I was very keen to start my major in China because the country is very well known for its advanced technology,” he said, adding that the major would have also cost him less in China.

For 19-year-old Reem Dirani, she had to leave Paris in the middle of her academic year to return to Lebanon and continue her studies online, due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Dirani, who came back to Lebanon in March, was enrolled in the first year of law studies at the Sorbonne University.

“I came back and we continued our courses online which was a bit complicated due to the internet connection issues in Lebanon and the uncertainty as to whether we will be going back to Paris for the second academic year or continue our studies online,” Dirani told Xinhua.

Many Lebanese students travel abroad for bachelor or master’s degrees, which they think would grant them better jobs opportunities in multinational companies all over the world.

Asharq al-Awsat local newspaper reported earlier this year that the number of Lebanese immigrants reached 61,924 in 2019 compared to 41,766 in 2018, equivalent to an increase by 42 percent.