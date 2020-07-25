Romania reports over 1,000 daily cases of COVID-19 for 4th straight day, outbreak detected at wagon factory

An outbreak of 119 COVID-19 infections was detected at a wagon factory in Drobeta-Turnu Severin, southwestern Romania, as the country reported 1,284 new infections on Saturday, the fourth straight day with daily cases over 1,000.

The factory was closed last Friday after the first five cases were confirmed, but 119 cases have been registered so far, including 57 registered in the last 24 hours, according to the Public Health Directorate of Mehedinti County, whose capital city is Drobeta-Turnu Severin.

The local health authorities have ordered home quarantine for all employees, whose test results have not yet come out, together with their families. Home quarantine was also ordered for all contacts of the positive cases.

According to local media, the factory is a foreign-invested company with nearly 500 employees.

The epidemic is getting worse in Romania with daily cases over 1,000 for four consecutive days since it topped the mark on Wednesday.

Latest statistics showed that 15 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the total to 2,165. As of Saturday, the country with a population of some 19 million has registered 43,678 COVID-19 cases, of whom 25,373 people have recovered.

As many as 22,511 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to over 1 million so far in the country.

Currently, 6,292 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 315 patients in intensive care units, according to the Strategic Communication Group, the country’s official COVID-19 communication task force.

Recent official data showed that the number of critically ill patients is continuing to increase, breaking the 300 mark on Friday.