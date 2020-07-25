Russia’s COVID-19 cases up 5,871 to 806,720

Russia registered 5,871 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 806,720, the country’s COVID-19 response center said in a statement Saturday.

Meanwhile, 146 new deaths were reported, bringing the nationwide count to 13,192, said the statement.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 648 newly confirmed cases, taking its total number of infections to 237,264, it added.

According to the statement, 597,140 people have recovered so far, including 8,366 over the past day.

On Friday, 266,740 people were still under medical observation, while over 26.6 million tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia’s consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Saturday in a separate statement.