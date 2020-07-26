Cambodia reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

Cambodia on Saturday confirmed 23 new imported COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 225, said a Health Ministry’s statement.

Eight COVID-19 positive cases were detected on four Cambodians and four Indonesians, who arrived in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, on July 23 through two different flights, Health Ministry’s secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said in the statement.

She added that the remaining 199 passengers on the two flights have been placed under a 14-day mandatory quarantine at various quarantine centers in the capital.

While 15 other new cases were found on Cambodian men, who returned to the kingdom on July 19 from Russia and Egypt, with a connecting flight in Malaysia, Vandine said, adding that their first two tests turned out to be negative for the virus.

“The samples of the 15 Cambodian men were tested for the third time (by the Pasteur Institute of Cambodia), and the result released on Friday showed that they were positive for COVID-19,” she said.

All of the new patients have been admitted to various designated hospitals for treatment, the spokeswoman added.

The Southeast Asian country has so far recorded a total of 225 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 143 patients cured and 82 remained in hospital, said Vandine.