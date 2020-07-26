India fighting COVID-19 unitedly, says Modi

Over the past few months India has fought COVID-19 unitedly, and India’s rural regions have come up as a beacon of guidance for the entire country, said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Modi made the remarks in his monthly address to the nation over radio on Sunday. He said the hazards of COVID-19 are far from being over as it is spreading fast at many places.

“We need to be extra vigilant. We have to bear in mind that Coronavirus is as fatal today as it was in the beginning – that’s why we have to be fully cautious,” he said in his 67th edition of the radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” (Talk from Heart).

“Wearing a face mask, using a light towel to cover, two-yard distancing, frequently washing hands, avoiding spitting anywhere, taking full care of hygiene and sanitation – these are our weapons to protect us from Corona,” he added.

He said that during the pandemic, India’s rural regions have come up as a beacon of guidance for the entire country, and many examples of effective endeavors on part of local residents of villages are coming to the fore, said the prime minister.